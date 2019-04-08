3 shark attacks in within two day at a Florida beach

The attacks occurred off of New Smyrna Beach. The victims are expected to recover, according to reports.
0:13 | 08/04/19

Transcript for 3 shark attacks in within two day at a Florida beach
And three shark attacks in just two days at new Smyrna beach fort authorities reporting a man was good while some day we'll standing knee deep water. Two surfers recovering from shark attacks minutes apart just yesterday and everyone. Is expected to recover.

