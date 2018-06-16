Transcript for 2 sheriff deputies shot and killed by prisoner outside a Kansas courthouse

Next to the deadly incident out of a Kansas City courthouse. Two sheriff deputies shot by an inmate if their custody, possibly with their own guns. And the second deputy now dead. Here is the investigation. Reporter: Two deputies gunned down on duty. Their senseless killings and questions about how it happened shaking the community today. Yesterday was a terribly tragic day. Reporter: Patrick roar and Teresa kg were moving prisoners from a court hearing when they Conser shot by one of them. They came to work every day with a smile. Reporter: The investigation suggests that one of the deputies own weapons may have been used in the attack. I heard pop, pop, pop, and a bunch of screaming and hollering it and it was like that quick. It was done. Reporter: 35-year-old deputy roor, a father of two, died Friday. And deputy king, a mother of three, passed away overnight. Today, they are being remembered for the way they carried themselves. Deputy king and deputy roar did not just offer us a total give of themselves yesterday. They did it each and every day th stepped out in the community. Reporter: The suspect was injured in thetruggle and taken to the hospital. At this point, no formal charges have been filed. Tom? Zachary, thank you. Now to the road rage in

