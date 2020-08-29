-
Now Playing: NBA playoffs resume as the sports world continues social justice protests
-
Now Playing: Athletes speak out against injustice, demand reform
-
Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman in his own words
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus nears 6 million cases in the US
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Laura death toll rises
-
Now Playing: President Trump under fire for response to election security concerns
-
Now Playing: Huge protests continue to fill the streets of Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: Actor Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
-
Now Playing: 1st documented COVID-19 reinfection identified in the US
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Laura’s death toll rises to at least 14
-
Now Playing: Jacob Blake handcuffed to hospital bed, family says
-
Now Playing: NBA playoffs resume as league agrees to work on social reforms
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Biden in acceptance speech
-
Now Playing: Thousands march on Washington calling for racial justice
-
Now Playing: New details on 17-year-old arrested after allegedly killing 2 in Kenosha
-
Now Playing: Communities rally in wake of Hurricane Laura
-
Now Playing: Passenger removed from flight after COVID-19 scare
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard scares away shark from swimmers
-
Now Playing: Trump speaks at final night of RNC amid protests and pandemic