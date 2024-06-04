Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter pleads guilty to federal charges in gambling case

When sentenced in October, Ippei Mizuhara faces up to 33 years in prison. He is accused of stealing $17 million from Shohei Ohtani.

June 4, 2024

