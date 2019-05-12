Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

A shooting at a Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii left possibly 2 deceased and 1 injured Wednesday, and the shooter was an active duty sailor deceased from self-inflicted gunshot wound.
0:30 | 12/05/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

