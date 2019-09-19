Transcript for The showdown between US intelligence community and Congress

And now, to president trump and the growing mystery tonight. Was a secret promise made to another foreign leader? Tonight, "The Washington post" is reporting an official in one of America's spy agencies was so alarmed by the promise that they launched an official whistleblower complaint. So, who is now blocking that complaint from reaching congress? Here's Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Tonight, "The Washington post" reports an official in one of America's spy communities became so alarmed by a secret promise president trump allegedly made in a phone call with an foreign leader this summer, they lodged an official whistleblower complaint with the intelligence community's inspector general. The inspector general investigated, determined the accusation to be "Credible" and of "Urgent concern," and wanted to share it with congress, as is required by law. But he was blocked by the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, and the justice department, who disagreed. Today, furious Democrats accusing the trump administration of a coverup to protect the president. We're determined to do everything we can to determine what this urgent concern is, to make sure that the national security is protected. Reporter: And today, the inspector general meeting behind closed doors with the house intelligence committee. But sources say he refused to reveal the nature of the whistleblower's complaint or whether it was focused on president trump. Who do you think that this allegation, this complaint, involves? Who is in a position to influence an acting director of national intelligence, who has not been on the job very long, to do something completely unprecedented? Reporter: ABC news has not independently confirmed "The post" report, which does not name the foreign leader or the fay sure of president trump's alleged promise. For his part, the president dismisses it all as "Fake news" adding, "Is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially heavily populated call?" But this is not the first time his communications with foreign leaders have come under scrutiny. In a 2017 oval office meeting, he was accused of sharing classified information with a number of Russian officials. Among the foreign leaders he spoke to this summer, north Korea's Kim Jong-un, Britain's Boris Johnson, the president of the Ukraine and Russia's Vladimir Putin. So many questions still tonight. Pierre Thomas live on the hill. And Pierre, the chairman of the house intelligence committee vowing to take this to court. And as you reported, he called the administration's refual to share the complaint with congress unprecedented. Reporter: David, there's a law specifically designed to make sure whistleblower complaints get to congress. Chairman Schiff says this is the first time a director of national intelligence has stood in the way. He said the director better have some answers when he testifies if public next week. David? Pierre Thomas live tonight on the hill. Pierre, thank you.

