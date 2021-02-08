Transcript for Simone Biles will compete in balance beam final

We move on now to the olympics and Tokyo. Simone Biles making a comeback, set to compete tomorrow in the balance beam. All of this amid scrutiny, she'll have another shot at theed gold, after she withdrew from a series of events sighting challenges with mental health. Meantime, team usa earning more medals in women's gymnastics and in track and field. But a devastating loss for the women's soccer team. ABC's James Longman in Tokyo. Reporter: Tonight, star athlete Simone Biles is back in the olympics. Usa gymnastics confirming she will compete in the balance beam final tomorrow in what is now certain to be one of the most anticipated events of these games. She withdrew from the team final a week ago and then one by one, each individual event, vault, bars and floor. She took on, instead, the role of team cheerleader, making room for some of the other members of team usa to shine. Jade Carey today winning gold in the floor routine. Carey giving her dad, who is also her coach, a huge hug. It means everything to me to have my dad here. We've been working so hard for this together. Reporter: Over the weekend, 24-year-old mykayla Skinner, on the verge of retirement, taking home a surprise silver in the individual vault. This has seriously been such an honor to be able to step in for Simone and to win this medal and just to to it for myself. Reporter: All-around gold medalist suni Lee winning bronze in the uneven bars. But the U.S. Women's soccer team defeated by Canada. And what will be one of the defining moments of these games, for the first time, since 1912, the gold medal shared in athletics. Mutaz barshim of Qatar and gianmarco tamberi of Italy tying each other in the men's high jump. Can we have two golds? Reporter: Barshim asking if they could share first place, instead of continuing with a jumpoff. The official saying that it was possible. And the longtime friends then overcome with emotion. Just an incredible moment there. James Longman joining us from Tokyo now. And James, there's also news tonight about an olympic sprinter from Belarus who feared for her own safety if she were to return to her home country. Reporter: Yeah, that's right, whit. She says bell Russia olympic officials tried to force her back to Belarus after she had criticized them publicly. She managed to reach out at the airport for help, she was taken into the kind of custody of Tokyo 2020 officials and she's now managed to get a humanitarian Visa for Poland. Whit? A dramatic development there in Tokyo. James, thank you. Next here tonight, five

