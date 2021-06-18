24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Singer Sarah Dash dies at 76

Sarah Dash was the co-founder of the all-women's group LaBelle, which was best known for the '70s hit &quot;Lady Marmalade.&quot;

