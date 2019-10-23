-
Now Playing: Kidnapped 3-year-old reunited with her family in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle takes the stage at summit in London
-
Now Playing: 2 sisters reunite after 75 years apart
-
Now Playing: 2 dead after car plunges from parking garage
-
Now Playing: FDA calls for new warning for breast implants
-
Now Playing: Deputy shot and killed in California
-
Now Playing: 4 American Airlines flight attendants arrested for money laundering
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares victory in Syria
-
Now Playing: Dry, windy conditions forcing fire fears in California
-
Now Playing: Birmingham mourns after missing toddler found dead
-
Now Playing: Penn State suspends fraternity following off-campus death
-
Now Playing: New search planned for missing 5-year-old
-
Now Playing: California residents brace for 'public safety power shutoff'
-
Now Playing: Podcast revisits case of convicted killer on the loose
-
Now Playing: Inside look at the Secret Service
-
Now Playing: Always to remove female symbol from sanitary pads
-
Now Playing: Google claims breakthrough with quantum computer
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old's jaw-dropping drum skills viewed by millions on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers strike continues
-
Now Playing: California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff