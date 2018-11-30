Small-plane crash in Indiana kills all 3 people on board

The plane was flying to Chicago when it began to disintegrate over a rural area and disappeared from radar, authorities said.
0:14 | 11/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Small-plane crash in Indiana kills all 3 people on board
There was a deadly jet crash in southern Indiana the small plane disintegrating as it went down in a rural area. Authorities say all three people on board were killed the plane was flying to Chicago when it disappeared from radar shortly after takeoff. Of course that crash is under investigation tonight.

