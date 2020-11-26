Now Playing: How Megan Rapinoe uses her platform to inspire others

Now Playing: A chef gives food from the heart

Now Playing: Expert talks politics and pop culture

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 23, 2020

Now Playing: Where you live may determine what you eat on Thanksgiving

Now Playing: COVID-19’s impact on dementia patients

Now Playing: Volunteers, community provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Now Playing: Alabama football coach tests positive for COVID-19

Now Playing: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, opens up about pregnancy loss

Now Playing: Millions of Americans line up at food banks before Thanksgiving

Now Playing: Biden urges people to be safe in Thanksgiving message

Now Playing: More than 50 million Americans expected to travel despite CDC warning

Now Playing: Terrence Floyd: 'I am speaking for my brother'

Now Playing: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree owl returns to the wild

Now Playing: The Breakdown – President-elect Biden addresses nation ahead of Thanksgiving

Now Playing: Food banks on the edge

Now Playing: COVID-19’s impact on education

Now Playing: Your Voice: Remote learning and COVID-19