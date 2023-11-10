Son of ex-Hollywood agent arrested for murder

Police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Haskell on suspicion of murder after the unidentified remains of a woman were found in a dumpster as his wife and in-laws are missing.

November 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live