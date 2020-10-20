Transcript for 2-star Marine general fired for allegedly using racial slur

As we continue here tonight, the two-star marine general now relieved of come pant on the, accused of using a racial slur. Here's ABC's Martha Raddatz. Reporter: The investigation is not over, but two-star major general Stephen Neary, head of Marine Corps forces in Europe and Africa, has already been stripped of his command, accused of using a racial epithet at a training session in Germany. A U.S. Official confirming details in an account in "Stars and stripes ghats Marines were "Jolted" when a Lance corporal says they heard the commander use a racial slur at the August event. Loud music was playing, including rap, which incorporated the slur. The Lance corporal telling the paper that the music prompted Neary to repeat the slur, asking the junior Marines how they would feel with him using the word. The junior marine saying, "Even if Neary was attempting to be instructive about the taboo nature of the word, it came as a shock." General Neary was relieved of duty by the Marine Corps commandant, David Berger, saying he has lost trust and confidence in general Neary's ability to lead, even though the investigation is ongoing. David? All right, Martha Raddatz live in Washington. Martha, thank you.

