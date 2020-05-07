Transcript for State of emergency declared in Portland, Oregon

Now to those protests across the country. Many of them peaceful. A few turning violent. Dozens of demonstrators vandalizings Georgia department of public safety headquarters. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: This holiday weekend, protests from coast to coast turning violent. This chaotic scene in Atlanta at the Georgia department of public safety headquarters. Officials saying a group of 60 to 100 demonstrators dressed in dark clothing carrying rocks and spray paint smashed windows and tossed fireworks into the building causing "Extensive damage." In Portland, Oregon, a state of emergency declared after police say rioters blocked roads and hurled commercial grade fireworks at several government buildings. Authorities confirming officers deployed tear gas to quote, defend themselves from serious injury. Many of the protests against racial injustice did remain peaceful in cities from Boston to St. Louis and Denver, but this terrifying incident in Seattle now turning deadly. The driver of this jaguar plowing into two protesters on Saturday, one of them passing away overnight. We have two hit, two down. It appears that somebody is attempting cpr. Reporter: This video capturing the heart-stopping moments just before as people ran for safety. Look out for the car! Reporter: The video part of the criminal investigation, authorities arresting the suspect at the scene. Still no motive for the deadly incident. Whit, the 27-year-old suspect is in police custody awaiting arraignment. He has been charged with vehicular assault. Whit. All right, erielle, thank you.

