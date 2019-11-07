State of emergency for New Orleans as flash floods strike city

More
The levee system is facing one of its biggest tests since Hurricane Katrina as the Mississippi is projected to reach 20 feet.
2:47 | 07/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State of emergency for New Orleans as flash floods strike city

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:47","description":"The levee system is facing one of its biggest tests since Hurricane Katrina as the Mississippi is projected to reach 20 feet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64253902","title":"State of emergency for New Orleans as flash floods strike city","url":"/WNT/video/state-emergency-orleans-flash-floods-strike-city-64253902"}