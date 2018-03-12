State trooper struck by car after shoving civilian out of the way

More
The officer is in critical condition, police said, after he was hit while standing on the side of an interstate in Florida.
0:14 | 12/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State trooper struck by car after shoving civilian out of the way
The highway scare and hope sound Florida tonight state trooper struck while standing on the site of I had to five. The car spinning out of control the trooper shoving another man out of the way to save him seconds before being picked himself. Authorities say he's being treated for serious injuries tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59587198,"title":"State trooper struck by car after shoving civilian out of the way","duration":"0:14","description":"The officer is in critical condition, police said, after he was hit while standing on the side of an interstate in Florida. ","url":"/WNT/video/state-trooper-struck-car-shoving-civilian-59587198","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.