Stevie Nicks cancels all performances in 2021

More
The singer cited COVID-19 concerns in canceling all five shows.
0:14 | 08/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stevie Nicks cancels all performances in 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"The singer cited COVID-19 concerns in canceling all five shows.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79412679","title":"Stevie Nicks cancels all performances in 2021","url":"/WNT/video/stevie-nicks-cancels-performances-2021-79412679"}