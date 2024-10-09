Storm chaser reveals what he saw in Hurricane Milton's eye

NOAA Hurricane Hunters' Lt. Cmdr. Josh Rannenberg tells ABC News about the intensity of the storm as it approaches Florida and offers advice to people on the ground.

October 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live