Stunning new video shows Carr Fire in NoCal becoming a tornado

More
A report shows the base of the twister measuring three football fields and temperatures hitting 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.
0:18 | 08/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning new video shows Carr Fire in NoCal becoming a tornado

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57231016,"title":"Stunning new video shows Carr Fire in NoCal becoming a tornado","duration":"0:18","description":"A report shows the base of the twister measuring three football fields and temperatures hitting 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.","url":"/WNT/video/stunning-video-shows-carr-fire-nocal-tornado-57231016","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.