Substation fire caused blackout in midtown Manhattan

More
The blackout cut out power to over 40 blocks, including Times Square, Rockefeller Plaza and Madison Square Garden, where Jennifer Lopez was performing.
2:44 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Substation fire caused blackout in midtown Manhattan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"The blackout cut out power to over 40 blocks, including Times Square, Rockefeller Plaza and Madison Square Garden, where Jennifer Lopez was performing.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64332965","title":"Substation fire caused blackout in midtown Manhattan","url":"/WNT/video/substation-fire-caused-blackout-midtown-manhattan-64332965"}