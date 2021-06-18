24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Supreme Court rejects challenge to Texas abortion law

The new abortion law in Texas effectively bans nearly all abortions in the state. Doctors are speaking out and counselors are trying to help women travel hundreds of miles across state lines.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live