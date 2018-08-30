Transcript for Surprise! 10-year-old learns she's being adopted for her birthday

Fixode forget it. Nally tonight, foster parentsing the gift of lifetime to their ughter, bringing us all along for the ride. Areful opening it up Reporter: You're about to WATC thi10-year-old, whose name isivey, open up a birthday present. I wt D it. Reporter: A that is going to change her life.'m going T adopted! Reporter: Ivey's spent lasthree yearsfoster care. Ficially adopted by Paige and Daniel zezulka of athensgia. We lou so much L your parents. I love you so much. I love you. Reporter: But the story doesn't end there. We get to take F you protect you Ta too. Reporter: If you missed that last part,ai and Lita too, mean Ivey's 3-year-old brother and 2-year-old sister. The zezulkas now a family of five. Mom posting it and telling Oday about their journey with Ivey, about this room andight Ivey slept er, asking she could call Paige and Daniel, mom and dad. En the secasking if she could stay forever. The familying that come , anding up to the promise orever family. So,tonight, we salute that owing fly for bng America strong. And we thank you for watch on this Thursday night. I'm T amas. A reminder to tune in tomorrow morning as we cover S McCain' memorial at the U.S. Capitol. D and all of us he have a G evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.