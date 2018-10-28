Surveillance footage of alleged serial bomber released

More
The suspect, Cesar Sayoc, is seen at work at the same time that suspected bombs were arriving in the mail across the country.
1:22 | 10/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Surveillance footage of alleged serial bomber released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58815541,"title":"Surveillance footage of alleged serial bomber released","duration":"1:22","description":"The suspect, Cesar Sayoc, is seen at work at the same time that suspected bombs were arriving in the mail across the country.","url":"/WNT/video/surveillance-footage-alleged-serial-bomber-released-58815541","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.