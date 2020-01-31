Transcript for Survivors of Auschwitz on why they all went back

Finally tonight, we thought it will be appropriate to give word to the holocaust survivors you met right here. Reporter: It was a long and painful journey, 75 years later when the children of auschwitz, survivors documented the week, believe they have a duty, to remind the world how perilous unchecked hate can be. We were with them as they boarded the flight! Enjoy your flight. Thank you, ma'am. Reporter: Then, the bus in Poland, one hour from auschwitz. When they arrived, they slowly walked through that gate. And we were waiting for the survivoring to share their stories with us. We'll never forget Tova putting to words why they all went back. That we didn't forget them. I remember the little girl going into the crematorium and she wouldn't come back, that I played with. Reporter: You remember that. We remember. Reporter: There was David Marx who had never gone back. But now I'm getting for in my life. Reporter: He rarely talked about what had happened the him, but at 91 he told me while in auschwitz, now it's different. They should know what happened. They should know that never again. Reporter: And it was Tova who bravely went in the crematorium. She told us where, saying it's important the generations that follow see this too. And while inside, she offered a prayer for the dead. We should say a prayer for all the people who are in there. Reporter: And there was Lois who carries with her the same message she shares with school children at home. Do not discriminate, to not look at religion, nationality. Treat everybody the way you want to be treated. Otherwise it can happen, the same thing as it happened, to Reporter: She too is proud of the new life she made in America. Three children, five grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 13 on the way. Hitler destroyed my whole family. He tried to kill me also. He is dead, and I built a beautiful family. That I'm very proud of. That's it. That's my life. Never forget. Good night. America isn't just sick of Donald Trump, America's getting sicker.

