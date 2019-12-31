Transcript for Suspect in deadly church shooting had lengthy criminal record

. New tonight about that deadly church shooting in Texas. The minister now claiming they had past incidents with the shooter, the church sometimes getting food, but he would get mad when they wouldn't give him money. Witnesses say the gunman came in wearing a wig and fake beard before opening fire. ABC's Marcus Moore in Texas again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new details are emerging about the suspect in Sunday's deadly attack on this Texas church. The church's pastor telling "The Christian chronicle" the gunman had been to the church before, saying, quote, "We've helped him on several occasions with food." Adding that the suspect would get mad when they wouldn't give him cash. Keith Kinnunen, who witnesses said was wearing a fake beard and dark coat, gunned down two 667-year-old Richard Wright and 64-year-old Tony Wallace, before a hero congregant killed him. The entire incident captured on the church's livestream. Kinnunen had a lengthy criminal record, including arrests for assault in Oklahoma, but a court ultimately ruled him mentally incompetent to stand trial on those charges. It is still a mystery as to why he went back to the church Sunday with a shotgun. The congregation coming together Monday night, holding a vigil at the church. Tragedy is a word that's often used and a word that nobody wants to hear or say. Ty lost I lost two great men. Reporter: Tonight, police are still trying to pinpoint a motive, as the community remembers the two men killed in this tragic shooting. Whit? All right, Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.