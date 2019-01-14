Transcript for Suspect takes 2 workers hostage at UPS facility in New Jersey

We also have new details coming in right now after a dramatic hostage standoff at a U.P.S. Building in Logan township, New Jersey. A gunman storming the facility, holding two women at gunpoint. Police swarming the scene. Gunfire suddenly erupting as officers moved in. And tonight, what we've just learned tonight about the gunman. ABC's gio Benitez is on the scene. Reporter: Tonight, a dramatic standoff in southern New Jersey. A gunman taking two women hostage at a U.P.S. Facility. Possible active shooter situation. Reporter: Police helicopters, armored trucks and ambulances racing to the scene in a massive show of force. Witnesses describing the chaos hearing rounds of gunfire outside. Shots. Everybody was scared and crying and, like, shoving each other and some people that were falling, you know, trying to get out of the building and evacuate the building. Reporter: This cell phone video shows heavily-armed officers entering the building. Police with rifles drawn providing back up. Authorities say the suspect would not surrender and was shot by the S.W.A.T. Team. Both of the hostages have also been taken from the scene. Apparently, there's no serious injuries to either one of the hostages at this point in time. Reporter: Investigators believe the suspect had a relationship with one of the women. And gio is at the scene tonight of that hostage standoff. A short time ago, authorities revealed that police killed the suspect? Reporter: That's right, David. He died here at the scene. But police say they did try to negotiate with that suspect before moving in. David? Gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.