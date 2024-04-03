Taiwan earthquake: 9 dead, hundreds injured in 7.4 magnitude trembler

Taiwan's most powerful earthquake in 25 years killed at least nine people and injured over 1,000 on Wednesday morning.

April 3, 2024

