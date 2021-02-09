Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

More
A Pentagon video showed U.S. troops on the last flight out of Kabul. As the Taliban takes control, the fates of Americans and Afghan allies still trying to get out become more uncertain.
2:12 | 09/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Taliban cements control in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:12","description":"A Pentagon video showed U.S. troops on the last flight out of Kabul. As the Taliban takes control, the fates of Americans and Afghan allies still trying to get out become more uncertain. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79776394","title":"Taliban cements control in Afghanistan","url":"/WNT/video/taliban-cements-control-afghanistan-79776394"}