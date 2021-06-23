Taliban retaking territory in Afghanistan amid troop withdrawal

The Taliban released a video that claims to show Afghan soldiers surrendering weapons and military vehicles. The U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan is more than halfway complete.
3:20 | 06/23/21

Taliban retaking territory in Afghanistan amid troop withdrawal

