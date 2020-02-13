Target ad featuring boy in wheelchair bonds families

More
The mother of the model in the store advertisement was brought to tears when she saw a photo of Oliver Garza-Pena staring in awe at her son.
1:08 | 02/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Target ad featuring boy in wheelchair bonds families

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"The mother of the model in the store advertisement was brought to tears when she saw a photo of Oliver Garza-Pena staring in awe at her son.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68948987","title":"Target ad featuring boy in wheelchair bonds families","url":"/WNT/video/target-ad-featuring-boy-wheelchair-bonds-families-68948987"}