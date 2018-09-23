Transcript for How new tariffs may take a major toll on shoppers' bottom line

Now with the new worry ahead for retailers and their customers. About how terrorists may take a major coal on shoppers' wallets shenae Norman with your money tonight. Tonight retail giants are sounding the alarm. Bracing for price hikes and warning American consumers could bear the brunt of a new round of US tear at station 10% tax on certain Chinese made goods goes into effect Monday ahead of more tariffs early next year. The concern is is that if the task. Nineteen. Prices could potentially go. Price increases could impact essential everyday items from food and furniture to backpacks in bicycles or. Wal-Mart Sears target Kohl's gap Macy's and Dollar General. Are among the hundreds of retailers asking the administration to rethink the plan experts say consumers won't see the price increases immediately as stores already stocked up there inventory months ago. And holiday prices should be largely unaffected. But The National Retail Federation saying in a statement the administration continues to advance harmful tariff policies that threaten to weaken the US economy. We can not afford further escalation especially with the holiday shopping season. Right around the corner. Donovan later retailers didn't say how much they're anticipating prices to go up. But experts say if you are thinking about making a big purchase by sooner rather than later to those price hikes don't hit your wallet. Tom some good advice are write you may think he.

