Transcript for Teacher alleged to have bullied student

Down to Miami and claims of bullying in the classroom. The alleged victim, only 5 years old. His mother accusing the boy's teacher and saying she has audio of the alleged abuse. Reporter: Tonight, the mother of this 5-year boy is outraged. Calling on the miami-dade school district to take ion against a kindergarten teacher who, she says, bullied her son. He was behaving super weird. He didn't want to go to school. Reporter: Kandy escotto says after her complaints were ignored by banyan elementary school, she put a recorder in her son Aaron's backpack. If you listen closely, you can hear what escotto claims is the teacher calling him a loser. Aaron Y Tu losers. Reporter: At another point, Aaron's mom claims the teacher complains about both of them. You still don't know how to write. I feel sorry for your mom, really do, she is a Lile lost. Reporter: The district says the principal previously met with the boy's mother and moved Aaron to another class. Miami-dade schools issued a statement saying, "If the allegations are bstantiated" there will be "Disciplinary action." Aaron Y Tu losers. Children go to school to learn and if you call them loser, that's how they're going to fl. Reporter: The family's lawyer tells ABC news they may file a lawsuit if the teacher is not dismissed. At this point, the teacher hasn't be removed from the classroom or reprimanded pending the investigation. Tom. Okay, Zachary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.