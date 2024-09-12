Tech billionaire leaves SpaceX capsule to make first private spacewalk

Jared Isaacman worked with the company to test its brand-new spacesuits on his chartered flight. He was followed in his spacewalk by SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis.

September 12, 2024

