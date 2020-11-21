Teen accused of fatal shootings in Kenosha demonstrations out on bail

More
Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people at the August demonstration in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A legal fund for Rittenhouse raised millions in donations.
1:08 | 11/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen accused of fatal shootings in Kenosha demonstrations out on bail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people at the August demonstration in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake. A legal fund for Rittenhouse raised millions in donations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74326379","title":"Teen accused of fatal shootings in Kenosha demonstrations out on bail","url":"/WNT/video/teen-accused-fatal-shootings-kenosha-demonstrations-bail-74326379"}