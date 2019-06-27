Now Playing: Adults issued disorderly conduct citations after brawl at children's game

Now Playing: Fisher-Price urges consumers to stop using sleeper on some play yards

Now Playing: Teenager catches 2-year-old who fell from second-story window

Now Playing: 7-year-old boy dressed as police officer hands out flowers and hugs

Now Playing: Retailers offering big bangs for consumers' bucks for July 4 holiday

Now Playing: Friends: Columnist told them about alleged sexual assault by Trump

Now Playing: Police announce person of interest in missing Utah student case

Now Playing: East Coast on the brink of first heat wave of the season

Now Playing: Officials issue shark warning after deadly attack in Bahamas

Now Playing: All eyes on Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders as second debate nears

Now Playing: Here's how the first Democratic debate in Miami went

Now Playing: Who are the winners and losers from the first Democratic debate?

Now Playing: What is domestic terrorism?

Now Playing: 4th NYPD officer this month dies after suspected suicide

Now Playing: 6-year-old takes dad's 'stay on defense' advice at her first basketball practice

Now Playing: Woman charged with murder after she was shot in the stomach, losing unborn child

Now Playing: Sacramento officer honored by police chief at memorial service

Now Playing: Trump blasts US women's soccer star amid World Cup

Now Playing: Lightning strikes against beautiful sunset