Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee says she is undergoing treatment and will be "occasionally absent" from Congress but plans to be present for critical legislative votes.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live