Texas passes most restrictive abortion law in US

The law says doctors cannot perform or induce an abortion if a heartbeat can be detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. There are no exceptions for rape or incest, only medical emergencies.
2:11 | 09/02/21

Transcript for Texas passes most restrictive abortion law in US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

