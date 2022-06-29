Thousands flee large wildfire

Firefighters are racing to contain California’s largest wildfire of the year. The Oak Fire in Mariposa County has exploded in size as 6,000 people are now displaced by the blaze.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live