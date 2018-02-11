Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East More The tail end of the storm front struck Florida's Tampa Bay area with heavy rain and winds. At least two tornadoes were reported. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Tornado watches in 4 states as twister touches down in Texas

Now Playing: Disabled teen wins trip to World Series with Jackie Robinson essay

Now Playing: Driver arrested after shuttle-bus trip goes frighteningly awry

Now Playing: Alec Baldwin accused of punching man over parking space

Now Playing: Heidi Heitkamp says she has 'no regrets' voting against Kavanaugh

Now Playing: Man held in suspected mail-bomb case to be transferred to New York

Now Playing: Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East

Now Playing: Trump: America 'now has the best economy' in US history

Now Playing: Halloween experiment ignites into fireball in Georgia classroom

Now Playing: Alec Baldwin released after being charged with assault in NY

Now Playing: Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to be transferred to New York for trial

Now Playing: Alec Baldwin arrested after punching stranger in fight over parking spot: Sources

Now Playing: Saudi sisters died in apparent suicide: Police

Now Playing: Customers buy up doughnuts so store owner can be with sick wife

Now Playing: Remembering Kelley Stage Clayton: How her family keeps her memory alive

Now Playing: 'People's Sexiest Chef Alive' is heating up Times Square!

Now Playing: Watch Michael and Sara's epic "Dirty Dancing" lift in Times Square!

Now Playing: The 11-year-old trailblazing drag kid 'Desmond is Amazing'

Now Playing: First American woman in 30 years to win the Boston marathon races 'GMA Day' hosts

Now Playing: You will be blown away by this couple's wedding 'Dirty Dancing' routine Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58934681,"title":"Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East","duration":"1:06","description":"The tail end of the storm front struck Florida's Tampa Bay area with heavy rain and winds. At least two tornadoes were reported.","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-power-storm-system-moves-east-58934681","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}