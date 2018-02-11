Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East

More
The tail end of the storm front struck Florida's Tampa Bay area with heavy rain and winds. At least two tornadoes were reported.
1:06 | 11/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58934681,"title":"Thousands without power as storm system moves across the East","duration":"1:06","description":"The tail end of the storm front struck Florida's Tampa Bay area with heavy rain and winds. At least two tornadoes were reported.","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-power-storm-system-moves-east-58934681","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.