Thousands of weapons seized in Los Angeles

More
The ATF executed a search warrant at a Holmby Hills home and recovered a massive numbers of firearms.
0:13 | 05/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thousands of weapons seized in Los Angeles

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"The ATF executed a search warrant at a Holmby Hills home and recovered a massive numbers of firearms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62920524","title":"Thousands of weapons seized in Los Angeles","url":"/WNT/video/thousands-weapons-seized-los-angeles-62920524"}