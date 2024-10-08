TikTok hit with lawsuits in 14 states

The states accused the company of intentionally creating an addictive app that's dangerous to children's mental health. TikTok claims its app is safe for young people.

October 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live