Tornadoes strike across heartland, with more severe weather on the way

Thirteen tornadoes were reported in the past 24 hours across Kansas, Tennessee and Illinois. Following an outbreak of deadly storms in the Midwest and South, the risk of tornadoes continues.

May 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live