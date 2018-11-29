The tourists killed by toxic gas in Mexico

More
Ed Winders and his wife Barbara Moller were found dead on Nov. 17 at their AirBnb rental after the owner hadn't heard from them in a couple days.
1:19 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The tourists killed by toxic gas in Mexico
couple found dead in Mexico, victims of that silent killer, carbon monoxide. And tonight, their family is now struggling to bring their Bolds home. Here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, the family of Ed winders and Barbara Moller struggling for answers and with Mexican officials to return the couple's bodies after the two were found dead. Both killed inside their air bnb by carbon monoxide poisoning while vacationing in San Miguel de Allende. It's hard to make sense of something that doesn't make -- you know, we all pass at some point in time, but it just seems wrong. Reporter: The landlord, after not hearing anything from the couple, finding them nearly two weeks ago. Mexican officials now working to see if a faulty heater was the source of the carbon monoxide. Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and poisonous. Symptoms can range from headaches, to loss of consciousness, and ultimately get death. Airbnb saying, we are deeply saddened by the loss. The family eager to bring the two home. My dad was my best friend, my sister's best friend. He's just a larger than life figure. Reporter: The family now urging anyone traveling this holiday season to a vacation home to ask about carbon monoxide detectors, and if they don't have one, you can bring one just like this. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59507258,"title":"The tourists killed by toxic gas in Mexico","duration":"1:19","description":"Ed Winders and his wife Barbara Moller were found dead on Nov. 17 at their AirBnb rental after the owner hadn't heard from them in a couple days.","url":"/WNT/video/tourists-killed-toxic-gas-mexico-59507258","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.