Transcript for Triple-digit heat indexes, advisories in effect along Atlantic Coast

travel woes, a heat wave getting even hotter with triple digits. Advisories in effect from Florida to the Carolinas. And along with that, heat, the threat of summer storms from the plains to the east coast. This flash flooding outside Chicago after a heavy rain there. ABC's chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking it all. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, Cecilia. We're going to be talking about heat indices reaching close to 110 degrees. Severe thunderstorms. Tornado watches and warnings on the map. Severe thunderstorm watches from Wyoming right through north Dakota. But anybody highlighted in green tonight could see a strong thunderstorm with lightning. So, Illinois to Florida, keep an eye on that if you have plans outdoors. Then, got to watch that high pressure system, because it's really settling in. The core of that heat going to settle from Savannah, waycross, Georgia, down to Orlando. It's going to be exposure day after day, because we're not going to cool down too much. And for the fireworks forecast, looks dry for a lot of folks except in the southeast and, of course, back in the northern plains and rockies. Cecilia? Ginger, thank you.

