Transcript for Tropical Storm Isaias churns off Florida’s east coast

We begin with tropical storm Isaias, lashing the Florida coast, and preparing for a dangerous run north that will impact millions. The system churning off the east coast of Florida tonight. Blowing trees and debris. Sustained winds at 70 miles per hour. At least three people were killed as Isaias carved through the caribbean. Tonight, flash flood watches have been issued in the Carolinas. Where there could be a landfall. Before the system races north along the coast, with philly, D.C., and New York expecting stormy weather, Americans remain locked in a battle against covid-19. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, the entire east coast on high alert. Isaias, now a tropical storm, slashing Florida. Coastal communities in a state of emergency. Please continue to avoid the beaches for the next few days. Reporter: Across the caribbean, dangerous flooding winds over 80 miles per hour. The storm claiming at least three lives in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Isaias now on the shores of the U.S. Water and waves driving on to this beach. Now with the storm's track going up the coast, storm surge will be a problem all the way up to new England. The Carolinas bracing for landfall. We're asking north carolinians to be prepared. Reporter: Vacationers forced to evacuate the coast ahead of the storm. Disappointed and frustrated, Rob Marciano is in Florida tonight. We've been watching your shot for the last hour. Conditions there getting worse as Isaias heads north? Reporter: It's getting stronger. Nearly a hurricane once again. The center of the storm less than 40 miles to the east, and picking up speed. New alerts for the northeast, tropical storm watches for new York, Connecticut, and into Rhode Island. The track will go past Jacksonville and Savannah, then making landfall around Myrtle Beach tomorrow. The rainfall across the Carolinas, Virginia, 4 to 6 inches of rain. Going right over New York and weakening over new England into Wednesday. Everyone across the east coast getting a piece of Isaias. Tom? Rob, thank you.

