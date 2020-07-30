Transcript for Tropical storm Isaias strikes Puerto Rico, takes aim at Florida coast

We did mention earlier here that testing sites in Florida are being shut down. What the tropical storm moving and now it could become a hurricane. That storm already slamming Puerto Rico tonight. Take a look. Battering the island with heavy wind and up to ten inches of children carried to safety by the National Guard in high water vehicles. Transformers exploding before dawn there. 400,000 losing power. It's been a mess already. That storm now tracking toward the east coast. Let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking it from Florida tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. It is now forecast to become a hurricane and we have warnings that are posted for Miami and south Florida. Watches, I should say, and warnings posted for parts of the Bahamas. Here it is on the satellite. About to re-emerge north of the Dr. The forecast trackrings it near Miami as a category 1 storm during the day on Saturday. Eventually heading near the Carolinas during the day on Monday. Keeping a category 1 status. I should mention that forecast confidence for intensity and track right now is low. Hope to get a better handle on it tomorrow. David? And we're sure you will. Rob, thank you. We're thinking of Puerto Rico tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.