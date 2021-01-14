Trump becomes 1st president impeached twice, Senate trial up next

More
One week after a violent mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the House voted to impeach Trump and charged him with “incitement of insurrection.”
6:50 | 01/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump becomes 1st president impeached twice, Senate trial up next

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:50","description":"One week after a violent mob of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the House voted to impeach Trump and charged him with “incitement of insurrection.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75235546","title":"Trump becomes 1st president impeached twice, Senate trial up next ","url":"/WNT/video/trump-1st-president-impeached-senate-trial-75235546"}