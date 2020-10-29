Trump, Biden face off in Florida

More
Both presidential candidates are campaigning hard in important battleground states like Florida. Donald Trump talked about economic success while Joe Biden said he’d take control of the pandemic.
5:12 | 10/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump, Biden face off in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:12","description":"Both presidential candidates are campaigning hard in important battleground states like Florida. Donald Trump talked about economic success while Joe Biden said he’d take control of the pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73913308","title":"Trump, Biden face off in Florida","url":"/WNT/video/trump-biden-face-off-florida-73913308"}