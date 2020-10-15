Transcript for Trump, Biden gear up for dueling town halls amid COVID restrictions

Tonight, just 19 days to go until election day. More than 17 million Americans voting already. This was supposed to be debate night in America, the second presidential debate. Instead, Joe Biden right here on ABC, taking questions from voters, after president trump pulled out of the debate because the debate commission wanted it to be virtual to protektd against covid. Then late word this week, the president would do his own town hall on another network. President trump holding a rally in North Carolina today. North Carolina marked the highest number of new cases of coronavirus in a single day since March. He then goes to Florida for tonight. Meantime, the stage is set for former vice president Joe Biden in Philadelphia. He will take questions tonight from voters, socially distanced in the audience, right here on ABC. And late word today that vice presidential candidate kamala Harris will halt travel for now after two on her team tested positive for covid. We have it all covered tonight and we begin here with ABC's Mary Bruce. Reporter: With covid cases on the rise around the country, president trump today touching down in North Carolina, which just reported its highest single day increase since March. But the president argues everything is getting back to normal. I mean, the people want to get back. The kids want to be back in school. My Barron, my tall Barron, he's very tall. My beautiful Barron, handsome, he is handsome. But my beautiful Barron had it, he recovered like so fast. Reporter: Today, few masks in the president's crowd. On "Gma," Dr. Anthony Fauci said that's a big problem. When you have a high community spread, particularly when people are not wearing masks, is not a good thing. That's a high risk endeavor. Reporter: The president is increasingly attacking Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases. He said, "This is not a threat, this is not a problem, don't worry about this." Then what's the problem? It's the craziest thing. But he's a nice guy, so I keep him around, right? We'll keep him around. Reporter: Joe Biden is to eager highlight his campaign's different approach to the pandemic. Today, aides announcing his running mate, kamala Harris, is off the campaign trail through this weekend after two people on her team tested positive. Harris had not been in close contact with either of them. Biden himself off the trail today. But trump is ramping up his rallies, spending time in red states he won in 2016. Hello, Des Moines. Oh, it's been a good time. Reporter: Trump's been pleading with women to support him. Suburban women, will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighborhood, okay? Reporter: Today, he says he's given female voters what they want. You know what women want more than anything else? They want safety, security and they want to be able to have their houses -- leave me alone, right? The suburban woman. Reporter: But four years later, he's still taking shots at his former rival, the first woman nominated by a major And they talked about the glass ceiling, right? The woman breaking the glass ceiling. And it didn't work out that way, the glass ceiling broke her. But there will be a woman that breaks the glass ceiling, it just won't be Hillary. But this is 2020, so, let's get back to the race this time around. Mary Bruce live from Philadelphia tonight, where Joe Biden will take questions from voters at the ABC news town hall. Mary, as you reported there, the second presidential debate was supposed to be tonight, the president pulling out because he didn't want a virtual debate. Late this week, agreeing to a town hall himself. Reporter: David, tonight, we will see an election first. Dueling town halls. Joe Biden right here answering voters questions, while the president doing the same at the same time on another network. Despite being up in national polls, Joe Biden's team is taking nothing for granted. His campaign manager tweeting, there is still a long way to go in this campaign and we think this race is far closer than folks on Twitter think, like a lot closer. David? All right, Mary Bruce tonight, Mary, thank you. The ABC news town hall with Joe Biden just a short time from now. George Stephanopoulos with Biden and voters and their questions, that's tonight, 8:00 P.M. Eastern, right here.

