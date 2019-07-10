Transcript for Trump blasts Democrats amid news of a 2nd whistleblower

And while the president is taking significant heat from key Republicans on this sudden move on Syria, many of those same names defending him on the Ukraine call. And many saying the president was simply joking when he asked China to investigate Joe Biden, and tonight, new subpoenas now, including the department of defense in the impeachment inquiry. Here's ABC's Cecilia Vega now. Reporter: Facing allegations from a second whistle-blower, today, a defiant president trump blasted Democrats and their impeachment inquiry. The impeachment inquiry is a scam. Reporter: ABC news has learned the attorney who represents the original whistle-blower is now representing a second person, a member of the intelligence community who claims to have first-hand information about the president's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden. The white house has released a summary of the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine. President trump saying, "I would like you to do us a favor." Later asking for an investigation into Biden. Almost everybody who read it said it was perfect or really very good. But it was a very normal, nice conversation. Reporter: Today, Ohio senator rob portman became the latest republic to publicly criticize the president. Portman saying, "The president should not have raised the Biden issue of that call, period. It's not appropriate for a president to engage a foreign government in an investigation of a political opponent." President trump has also publically called on China to investigate Biden. Some of his allies insist he was not being serious. The president asked China to investigate him. We know they're not, George. Come on. Why can't you answer yes or no, do you think it's appropriate? Because I don't think that's what he did. I don't think that's what he did. So -- but it was right there on camera. Reporter: Still, some Republicans unconvinced. I doubt if the China comment was serious, to tell you the truth. Reporter: Here's what the president said at the white house just last week. China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. Have you asked president XI to investigate at all? I haven't, but it's certainly something we can start thinking about. Cecilia Vega with us live tonight from the white house. And Cecilia, what does the without say about all of this? Was the president joking when he asked China to investigate? Reporter: The white house is not commenting. But tonight, on capitol hill, the focus on the first whistle-blower. Democrats are planning to take extraordinary steps to protect this person's identity when they meet. They're talking about about securing voice and appearance, postally having congressional aides conduct the interview without members of congress. Democrats say they're worried that Republican allies of this president might try to reveal the person's identity. Cecilia Vega, thank you. Next tonight, to other news, and authorities reporting two security breaches at two

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.